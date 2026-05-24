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Nissan Scales Back UK EV Investment : Report

May 24, 2026 — 01:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor has decided to scrap its plan to manufacture electric vehicle (EV) drive units in the United Kingdom, according to a report by the Nikkei business daily. The move comes as the company faces weaker-than-expected sales of key EV models in Europe, prompting a reassessment of its investment strategy.

Earlier in January 2025, Nissan's subsidiary JATCO reportedly announced a significant investment of 48.7 million pounds to produce up to 340,000 EV powertrain units annually at its Sunderland plant. These advanced drive units were designed to integrate the motor, inverter, and reducer, forming a crucial part of Nissan's EV production ambitions in Europe.

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