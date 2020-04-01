Nissan says U.S. auto plants will remain closed through late April

April 1 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T said on Wednesday its U.S. auto plants will remain closed through late April to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese automaker said some business-essential work will continue with enhanced safety measures. Nissan said earlier its first quarter U.S. sales were down 30%.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

