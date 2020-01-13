Nissan says not considering dissolving alliance with Renault

Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor 7201.T said on Tuesday it was "in no way" considering dissolving its alliance with France's Renault SA RENA.PA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T and that the alliance was the source of Nissan's competitiveness.

"Through the alliance, to achieve sustainable and profitable growth, Nissan will look to continue delivering win-win results for all member companies," the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

