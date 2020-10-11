Nissan says China sales rose 5.1% y/y in September

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor 7201.T said on Sunday its sales in China rose 5.1% in September from a year earlier, to 141,595 vehicles.

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is a key focus for the embattled carmaker as it struggles to fix problems stemming from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

