Nissan says China sales fell 2.4% y/y in August

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor 7201.T said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4% in August from a year earlier to 126,592 vehicles.

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is one of Nissan's key focus as the embattled carmaker struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

