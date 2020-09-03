Nissan says China sales fell 2.4% y/y in August

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Norihiko Shirouzu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4% in August from a year earlier to 126,592 vehicles.

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor 7201.T said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4% in August from a year earlier to 126,592 vehicles.

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is one of Nissan's key focus as the embattled carmaker struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters