Nissan says all new vehicle offerings in key markets to be electrified by early 2030s

Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T said on Wednesday that all of its new vehicle offerings in key markets will be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Japanese automaker said the plan covers markets in Japan, China, the United States and Europe.

