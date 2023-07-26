News & Insights

Nissan roughly doubles first-quarter profit, lifts outlook

July 26, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor 7201.T roughly doubled its first-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher production and sales in North America and Japan and a weaker yen and it lifted its full-year outlook.

Operating profit for the April-June period came to 128.6 billion yen ($914.59 million), versus the 120.33 billion yen average forecast in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv and a 64.9 billion yen profit the same period a year earlier.

The Yokohama-based automaker raised its full-year forecast by nearly 6% to 550 billion yen due to cost discipline and a favourable foreign exchange rate impact.

The forecast compared to a 517.42 billion yen average profit forecast in a poll of 18 analysts by Refinitiv.

Nissan shares closed down 1.2% at 656.8 yen earlier in the day, before the company reported earnings.

($1 = 140.6100 yen)

