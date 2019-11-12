Nissan reports 70% Q2 profit slump, slashes full-year outlook

Contributor
Naomi Tajitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Nissan Motor Co Ltd reported a 70% profit tumble on Tuesday and cut its full-year outlook to an 11-year low, as the Japanese automaker continued to grapple with falling sales and the aftermath of the ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Adds milestones, context

YOKOHAMA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T reported a 70% profit tumble on Tuesday and cut its full-year outlook to an 11-year low, as the Japanese automaker continued to grapple with falling sales and the aftermath of the ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Operating profit at Japan's second-biggest automaker by sales came in at 30 billion yen ($274.98 million) during the July-September period versus 101.2 billion yen a year earlier.

That compared with a mean forecast of 47.48 billion yen from nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv, and marked its worst second-quarter performance in a decade and a half.

Nissan, whose financial performance has been in the doldrums for nearly two years, cut its forecast for operating profit to 150 billion yen in the year through March 2020, from a previous forecast for 230 billion yen. The new forecast means earnings for the full-year will be at their worst in 11 years.

Another weak quarter from the automaker - hit by Ghosn's arrest for financial misconduct a year ago and troubles at its North American business - is likely to heap pressure on Nissan's newly appointed executive team when it takes over on Dec. 1.

Following the ouster of Ghosn - who denies wrongdoing - Nissan has been battered by sliding profit, uncertainty over its future leadership and tensions with top shareholder Renault SA RENA.PA - whose shares fell 2% to their lowest since April 2013 after Nissan's disappointing guidance.

The automaker in the past few weeks has announced a revamp of its top ranks with younger executives, naming the head of its China business, 53-year-old Makoto Uchida, as its next chief executive, as it seeks to draw a line under Ghosn's legacy.

Years of heavy discounting and fleet sales, particularly in the United States, has left Nissan with a cheapened brand image and low vehicle resale value as well as dented profit.

The automaker is implementing a global recovery plan under which it will axe nearly one-tenth of its workforce and cut global vehicle production by 10% through 2023 to rein in costs which it has said had ballooned when Ghosn was CEO.

($1 = 109.1000 yen)

Nissan pins revival hopes on 'foreigner with a Japanese face'

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Dolan)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters