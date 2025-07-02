Markets

Nissan Reportedly Recalls Approx. 444,000 Units Due To Engine Failure Risk

July 02, 2025 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the decision to recall approximately 444,000 vehicles of Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK) citing an engine failure, according to a report by Reuters.

The recall includes vehicles from certain model years, such as the Nissan Rogue, Altima, Infiniti QX50, and Infiniti QX55.

The announcement comes as the automaker identified a potential manufacturing defect in some engine components, which might cause engine damage or complete failure, increasing the risk of an accident, the report added.

Monday, Nissan's stock closed at $4.74, up 0.42 percent on the OTC Markets.

