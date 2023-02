TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Renault SA RENA.PA said on Monday they would invest $600 million to make six new models in India, including two electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

