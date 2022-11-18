Nissan, Renault talks should not be politicised, Macron says

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

November 18, 2022 — 03:48 am EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

Adds details from the interview, background

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The French government will not intervene in ongoing discussions over revamping the alliance between Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Renault SA RENA.PA, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Nikkei Asia published on Friday.

"We should not politicise this question," Macron told the publication in the interview conducted on Thursday.

"This alliance is based on respect and mutual success."

The French government is Renault's largest shareholder with a 15% stake. Ongoing talks between Renault and Nissan about their alliance could prompt the biggest reset in the tie-up since the 2018 arrest of longtime executive Carlos Ghosn, but it still has to be confirmed how they play out.

"We are very emotionally attached to this alliance," Macron said in the interview.

"All the ideas that will create stability, more concrete cooperation and a sustainable future (are) good."

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday that Renault may transfer more than half its stake in Nissan to a trust to match the Japanese automaker's holdings in itself.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Mark Potter and Tom Hogue)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.