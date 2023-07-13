Nissan, Renault agree that Nissan will invest some 100 bln yen in EV unit Ampere -Yomiuri

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Carmakers Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Renault RENA.PA have reached an agreement that Nissan will invest some 100 billion yen in Renault's EV unit Ampere, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper said on Friday.

It added an announcement on the agreement, reached on Thursday, would be made soon.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by Chris Reese)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.