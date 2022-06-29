Nissan Recalls 323K Pathfinders As Hoods Can Open Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. due to an issue in which the hood unexpectedly opens, blocking the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash.

Nissan's North American division said 322,671 Pathfinder vehicles for models between 2013 and 2016 are subjected to the recall. The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that dust and dirt can accumulate on the secondary hood latch. This could cause allowing the hood to pop up without warning.

Nissan said a remedy is in development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 18, 2020.

