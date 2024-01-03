Nissan Q4 U.S Sales Up 5.6%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. fourth quarter sales of 201,747 units, an increase of 5.6% from the prior year.

Total car sales for the fourth-quarter were 66,777 units up 14.7% from the previous year. Quarterly total truck sales rose 1.6% year-over-year to 134,970 units.

Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2023 U.S. sales of 898,796 units, an increase of 23.2% percent from the previous year.

Fourth quarter 2023 had 76 selling days and fourth quarter 2022 had 78 selling days. Calendar year 2023 had 306 selling days and calendar year 2022 had 307 selling days.

