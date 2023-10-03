News & Insights

Markets

Nissan Q3 U.S. Sales Up 40.8%

October 03, 2023 — 11:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. third-quarter sales of 216,878 units, an increase of 40.8% from the prior year.

Total car sales for the third-quarter were 74,259 units up 39.6% from the previous year. Quarterly total truck sales climbed 41.3% year-over-year to 142,619 units.

Nissan Division sales for the third quarter were 200,334 units up 40.2% from prior year.

INFINITI sales for the third quarter rose 47.2% to 16,544 units from the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.