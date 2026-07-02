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Nissan Q2 U.S.sales Rise 9.6%

July 02, 2026 — 01:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANY) late Wednesday reported total U.S. sales of 242,741 vehicles for the second quarter ended June 2026, up 9.6% from 221,441 units a year earlier.

Total retail sales increased 8% to 189,910 vehicles from 175,780 units.

The Nissan Division recorded total sales of 230,443 vehicles in the quarter, a 10.2% increase from 209,114 units in the prior-year period. Retail sales for the division rose 8.8% to 178,197 vehicles from 163,774 units.

Sales at luxury brand INFINITI were broadly flat, with total sales edging down 0.2% to 12,298 vehicles and retail sales declining 2.4% to 11,713 units.

For the year to date period, total sales edged up 0.3% to 489,809 units, while retail sales rose 8.3% to 361,563 units.

Nissan shares closed at $3.83 on Wednesday, up 2.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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