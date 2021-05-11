Nissan posts record annual loss due to pandemic, chip shortage

Nissan Motor Co reported on Tuesday a record annual loss as the coronavirus pandemic hit vehicle sales and a global shortage of semiconductors forced the carmaker to cut production.

Nissan, Japan's No. 3 carmaker by sales, said its annual operating loss widened in the year ended March 31 to 150.65 billion yen ($1.38 billion) from a 40 billion yen shortfall in the previous year. It marked a second consecutive annual loss and its worst performance in 12 years.

However, it beat its February forecast of a 205 billion yen loss thanks to a sales recovery in China and cost cutting.

($1 = 108.8400 yen)

