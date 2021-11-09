Nissan posts Q2 profit as sales rebound from pandemic slump

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T reported on Tuesday a second quarter operating profit of 62.8 billion yen compared with a loss of 4.8 billion yen a year earlier as sales rebounded from a pandemic slump.

That result for the three months to Sept. 30 was better than an average 4.4 billion yen loss forecast based on estimates from 10 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

Nissan raised its full-year profit forecast to 180 billion yen from 150 billion yen. That prediction is higherthan a mean 161 billion yen profit based on forecasts from 23 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

