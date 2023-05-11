Nissan posts 56% rise in Q4 operating profit

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Thursday posted a 56% rise in fourth-quarter operating profit to 87.4 billion yen ($647.17 million), missing analysts' estimates slightly.

The result compared to an average estimate of 89.81 billion yen in a poll by 11 analysts by Refinitiv and a 56 billion yen operating profit the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

