Nissan posts 56% rise in Q4 operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

May 11, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Thursday posted a 56% rise in fourth-quarter operating profit to 87.4 billion yen ($647.17 million), missing analysts' estimates slightly.

The result compared to an average estimate of 89.81 billion yen in a poll by 11 analysts by Refinitiv and a 56 billion yen operating profit the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

