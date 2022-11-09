Nissan posts 45% rise in Q2 operating profit

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Wednesday posted a 45% rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates.

The Japanese automaker reported 91.7 billion yen ($629.51 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 88.23 billion yen profit estimate of 11 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

A year earlier the company earned 63.4 billion yen.

($1 = 145.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

