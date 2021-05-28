Nissan plans work stoppages in Mexico in June due to chip shortage

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan will carry out temporary work stoppages at three Mexican plants for several days in June because of production adjustments needed to manage a semiconductor chip shortage, the company told Reuters on Friday.

