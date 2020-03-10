Nissan plans to resume production at Hubei plant sometime this week

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan 7201.T plans to partially resume production at its Xiangyang and Zhengzhou plants in China with its partner Dongfeng Group 0489.HK sometime this week, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The Xiangyang plant is in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 3,100 people in China. The Zhengzhou plant is in Henan province.

"The recovery of production will be based on the situations of supply chain and workers," the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

