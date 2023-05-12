News & Insights

Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave board, company says

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

May 12, 2023 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by Elaine Lies for Reuters ->

Adds detail

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta is due to step down from the board of directors at the end of his term on June 27, the company said on Friday.

A company spokesperson said it was not immediately clear whether he will be staying on in his role as chief operating officer.

Gupta joined Nissan in 2019 from junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T.

Nissan, which is pushing to turn itself around after years of turmoil, on Thursday forecast a better than expected 38% rise in profit this year on stronger sales.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by David Dolan and David Goodman)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.