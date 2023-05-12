Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave board, company says

Adds detail

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta is due to step down from the board of directors at the end of his term on June 27, the company said on Friday.

A company spokesperson said it was not immediately clear whether he will be staying on in his role as chief operating officer.

Gupta joined Nissan in 2019 from junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T.

Nissan, which is pushing to turn itself around after years of turmoil, on Thursday forecast a better than expected 38% rise in profit this year on stronger sales.

