Nissan on recovery path, incoming CEO Uchida tells employees

Nissan Motor Co's incoming chief executive Makoto Uchida told employees in a video message on its internal website on Friday that his mission is to "restore business performance and regain trust in Nissan," according to a transcript of the message viewed by Reuters.

"Nissan is on the right path for recovery... although it might be a gradual process," Uchida said.

Named CEO earlier this month, Uchida is expected to formally take up the post by January 1, 2020.

