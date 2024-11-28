News & Insights

Markets

Nissan Oct. Global Sales Declines 2.7% YoY; Global Production Down 6.3%

November 28, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced, for the month of October, global sales were 271,549 vehicles, a decline of 2.7% from a year ago. Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.0% from a year-earlier. Sales outside Japan declined 3.0% from a year-earlier.

For the month of October, global production was 290,848 vehicles, a decrease of 6.3% from previous year. Production in Japan declined 3.8% from a year-earlier. Production outside Japan declined 7.0%.

For the month of October, total exports from Japan were 40,502 vehicles, up 11.6% from prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.