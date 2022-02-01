Nissan (NSANY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Nissan Motor Co. NSANY is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at 4 cents and $18.98 billion, respectively.



This Japan-based company posted higher-than-expected earnings in the last reported quarter.



Nissan surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 13.1%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nissan’s fiscal third-quarter earnings per share has been revised upward by 13 cents to 4 cents in the past 30 days. Moreover, this suggests an improvement over the year-ago quarter’s loss of 8 cents per share. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a year-over-year fall of 10.9%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nissan for the to-be-reported quarter, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Nissan has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Nissan carries a Zacks Rank of 3 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors at Play

Nissan is facing the effects of the global semiconductor chip crunch, which is currently affecting the auto sector. Surging raw material prices are also a headwind. These factors are likely to have dented the company’s production and sales during the December-end quarter, which in turn, are anticipated to have hurt the company’s quarterly top and bottom line.



Markedly, the automaker’s global production declined 21.5%, 20.2% and 23.6% year on year in the months of October, November and December 2021, respectively. Production in the Japan market plunged 44.9%, 23.6% and 48.4% year on year in October, November and December 2021, respectively.



Further, global sales plummeted 16.1%, 18.3% and 19.8% year on year in October, November and December 2021, respectively. Sales in the Japan market declined 5.5%, 10.3% and 32.6% year on year in October, November and December 2021, respectively.



Nonetheless, the company’s accelerated push toward electrification is a major tailwind. To that end, the company is working on delivering zero emissions across all aspects of its operations, including development, manufacturing and sales. Nissan is also preparing a business model using electricity from renewable energy that leverages the high-capacity storage capabilities of its electric vehicle batteries. During the quarter, the automaker inked an agreement with Super City AiCT Consortium for bringing carbon neutrality in Smart City Aizuwakamatsu. These efforts are likely to have provided some respite to the auto giant’s fiscal third-quarter results.

