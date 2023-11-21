Nissan (NSANY) Hikes Wages of U.S. Workers After UAW Deal

Nissan NSANY announced a wage hike for its 9,000 US factory workers after the United Auto Workers (“UAW”) reached new contracts with the Detroit Three. The wage hike of 10% will be effective from Jan 8, 2024, for production, maintenance and tool & die technicians. Workers who are not at the top salary scale will also be eligible for the hike.



The automaker also decided to eliminate wage tiers for U.S. production workers. Before Nissan, other foreign automakers like Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Subaru resorted to pay hikes following an announcement by UAW to organize non-union plants operated by foreign automakers and Tesla.



Per Brian Brockman, spokesperson of Nissan, the move is aimed at attracting and retaining top talents in the industry. The company also stated that the hike reflects its commitment to its employees in the United States.



The UAW agreements with Detroit Three include a 25% hike in base wages through 2028, with an immediate 11% hike. The automakers will cumulatively raise the top salary by 33%, compounded with estimated cost-of-living adjustments.



Nissan also slashed the number of years it takes for an employee to get top pay from eight years to three years. It will increase the wages of temporary workers by 150% and make them permanent employees.



The automaker offers paid parental leave of eight weeks, which is more than two weeks of leave won by the UAW in its new contract. It declared Juneteenth as a paid holiday and also incorporated significant retirement improvements.



Per Nissan, over the last three years, it increased the salary by 12-18.5% at three of its manufacturing sites and previously brought down the time needed to reach top pay from eight years to four years.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NSANY currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked players in the auto space are Volvo VLVLY and Toyota Motor Corporation TM, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 65.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 28 cents and 13 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 10.6% and 29.7%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 28 cents and 4 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.