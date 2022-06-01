Nissan (NSANY) Halts New Orders for Ariya SUV on Supply Issues

Nissan Motor Co. NSANY recently notified its dealers in the United States to stop taking new orders for the company’s 2023 battery-electric Ariya SUV on the grounds of supply chain issues that have been affecting production at home in Japan.



Nissan believes that it is judicious to scale down orders to the level at which it can realistically deliver this year. Demand for Ariya SUV has been surging in the United States, Europe and Japan. Previously, the Ariya plant had experienced disruptions when production was halted in 2020 due to semiconductor supply issues and the pandemic. In the current context, the company has decided not to promise more than it can actually deliver.



Deliveries of the front-wheel-drive model saw a delayed start in Japan in May, after initially being scheduled to begin in March. The flagship 4WD model is supposed to be up for a late 2022 launch.



It is uncertain as to how long Nissan intends to keep Ariya EV orders closed. The starting price for the U.S.-spec base-grade front-wheel-drive model is $45,950. Though Nissan has allotted around 6,000 vehicles to the United States market, it has not been able to provide a clear delivery schedule.



Ariya is Nissan’s second mass-produced electric vehicle after the Leaf. It is built in a dedicated new section at its Tochigi assembly plant, north of Tokyo. The production in the plant was affected by COVID-imposed travel restrictions, with Japan being closed to foreign engineers until recently.



We will have to wait and see when Ariya orders are reopened.



Shares of Nissan have declined 22.8% over the past year compared with its industry’s 22.4% decline.



