News & Insights

Nissan nearly doubles Q1 operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

July 26, 2023 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor 7201.T on Wednesday posted a 98% rise in first-quarter operating profit to 128.6 billion yen ($913.35 million), beating analysts' estimates.

The result compared with an average estimate of 120.33 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv and a 64.9 billion yen operating profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 140.8000 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.