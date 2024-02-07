Nissan Motors Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nissan Motors (Symbol: NSANF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.03, changing hands as high as $4.17 per share. Nissan Motors shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSANF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSANF's low point in its 52 week range is $3.44 per share, with $4.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.17.

