Nissan Motor (TYO:7201) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 657.26

The average one-year price target for Nissan Motor (TYO:7201) has been revised to 657.26 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 608.18 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 444.40 to a high of 945.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.27% from the latest reported closing price of 618.50 / share.

Nissan Motor Maintains 2.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nissan Motor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7201 is 0.11%, an increase of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 174,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,532K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,558K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7201 by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,800K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7201 by 12.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,525K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,384K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7201 by 0.27% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 7,530K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7201 by 9.14% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,305K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,293K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7201 by 0.84% over the last quarter.

