Nissan Motor to close Avila plant, cut East Europe distribution channels in 2021-Yomiuri

TOKYO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor 7201.T plans to cut its distribution channels in East Europe this year as part of a global turnaround plan, the daily Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

Nissan Motor is also planning to close its Avila plant in Spain and convert it into a warehouse and will outsource the sales and manufacturing of its cars to alliance partner Renault, the report said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami)

