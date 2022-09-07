Nissan Motor To Buy Vehicle Energy Japan

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. said that it agreed to buy shares in Vehicle Energy Japan Inc., a company engaged in the automotive lithium-ion batteries business.

Nissan noted that it will acquire all the common shares of Vehicle Energy Japan held by INCJ, Ltd. and subscribe to common shares issued by Vehicle Energy Japan. Following the transaction, Vehicle Energy Japan will become a consolidated subsidiary of Nissan, in which it will hold shares alongside existing shareholders Maxell, Ltd. and Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Vehicle Energy Japan has an integrated production system from battery cells to packs, and advanced battery management system technologies. It develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion batteries, battery modules, and battery management systems for hybrid vehicles that are expected areas of growth.

Nissan, in its long-term vision, aims to create significant value beyond mobility by placing electrification at the core of its business strategy and expanding the possibilities of journeys and society.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.