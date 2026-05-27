Nissan Motor, Takayama Kasei To Launch TS-12, TS-20 Sound-insulating Sheets

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. (7201.T) and Takayama Kasei announced the launch of TS-12 and TS-20, sound-insulating sheets for building applications made using calcium carbonate recovered from Nissan's vehicle paint shops. Nissan will supply the recovered calcium carbonate as a raw material, while Takayama will manufacture and market the products. Nissan expects the initiative to reduce annual waste by approximately 1,200 tons and lower waste disposal costs by 25 million yen.

Nissan said it is exploring additional applications for recovered calcium carbonate, including its potential use in automotive components beginning in 2030.

Shares of Nissan Motor are trading at 388 yen, up 2.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.