Nissan Motor say to spend $17.6 bln to accelerate electrification

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Monday said it plans to spend 2 trillion yen ($17.59 billion) over the next five years to accelerate vehicle electrification as it bets tighter restrictions on carbon emissions will spurs demand for electric cars and hybrids.

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T on Monday said it plans to spend 2 trillion yen ($17.59 billion) over the next five years to accelerate vehicle electrification as it bets tighter restrictions on carbon emissions will spurs demand for electric cars and hybrids.

The company in a press release said it will introduce 23 electrified vehicles by 2030, including 15 electric vehicles (EV). It also said it planned to introduce all solid-state batteries by March 2029.

"We will advance our effort to democratise electrification," Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said in an online presentation.

($1 = 113.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters