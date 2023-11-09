News & Insights

Nissan Motor Q2 Profit Surges, Lifts FY23 Outlook; Stock Up

November 09, 2023 — 03:41 am EST

November 09, 2023

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) on Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income surged to 190.7 billion yen from last year's 17.4 billion yen.

Consolidated operating profit was 208.1 billion yen, representing an operating profit margin of 6.6 percent, significantly higher than last year's profit of 91.7 billion yen.

Consolidated net revenue was 3.15 trillion yen, higher than 2.52 trillion yen a year ago.

The first-half operating profit more than doubled to 336.7 billion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Nissan has revised upward its forecast, reflecting expectations of further improvements in global retail sales, excluding China, and positive foreign exchange benefits.

The revised forecast anticipates a 400 billion yen upward adjustment in net revenue, a 70 billion yen increase in operating profit to 620 billion yen, with net profit expected to increase by 50 billion yen to 390 billion yen.

In Japan, Nissan Motor shares gained 3.9 percent to trade at 635.50 yen.

