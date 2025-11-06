Markets

Nissan Motor Posts Loss In H1; Net Sales Down 6.8%

November 06, 2025 — 03:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor posted a first-half net loss attributable to owners of parent of 221.9 billion yen compared to profit of 19.2 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 63.55 yen compared to profit of 5.24 yen. Operating loss was 27.65 billion yen compared to net income of 32.91 billion yen.

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, net sales were 5.58 trillion yen, down 6.8% from last year. Global retail sales volume decreased by 7.3% to 1,480 thousand units.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects an operating loss of 275.0 billion yen, and net sales of 11.7 trillion yen.

