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Nissan Motor Plans To Boost AI Use To Improve Daily Driving And Comfort

April 14, 2026 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor (NSANY.PK), Tuesday introduced a long-term plan called 'Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life,' which focuses on making cars smarter and more useful for everyday needs.

Through this plan, the company wants to put customers first by using artificial intelligence to create advanced vehicles known as AI-Defined Vehicles. These vehicles will use AI Drive technology to improve driving and safety, and AI Partner technology to assist users and make travel more convenient.

Nissan is already improving its driver assistance systems with AI and aims to include AI Drive in about 90% of its vehicles in the future. A new model, the Nissan Elgrand launching in 2026, is expected to feature advanced self-driving capabilities by 2027.

Along with smarter technology, Nissan is also focusing on electric and hybrid vehicles. Its e-POWER hybrid system offers a driving experience similar to electric cars and helps customers transition toward fully electric vehicles.

The company will also provide a range of options, including hybrids and plug-in hybrids, to meet different customer needs. The company stated that its goal is to create smarter, safer, and more connected cars that fit easily into daily life.

Nissan's stock is currently trading at $4.44, up 0.91 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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