Nissan Motor, Honda Motor Begin Feasibility Study For Strategic Partnership For Vehicle Technology

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) announced Friday that the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding under which they will begin a feasibility study of a strategic partnership in the fields of vehicle electrification and intelligence.

The companies said it will be essential to strengthen environmental and electrification technologies as well as software development in order to further accelerate efforts toward carbon neutrality and zero traffic-accident fatalities.

The scope of the feasibility study includes automotive software platforms, core components related to EVs, and complementary products.

