Nissan Motor FY23 Net Income Rises

May 09, 2024 — 04:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) said, on a TSE report basis - China JV equity basis, net income to owners of the parent was 426.6 billion yen for fiscal 2023 compared to 221.9 billion yen, last year. Full year operating profit was 568.7 billion yen, up 51%. Earnings per share was 110.47 yen compared to 56.67 yen.

Consolidated net revenue was 12.69 trillion yen, compared to 10.60 trillion yen, prior year. Global sales remained at 3.44 million units.

For fiscal 2024, on a TSE report basis - China JV equity basis, the company expects: net income to owners of the parent of 380.0 billion yen; operating profit of 600.0 billion yen; and net revenue of 13.6 trillion yen.

Nissan plans to propose the payment of a year-end dividend of 15 yen per share for fiscal 2023 at the general shareholders meeting.

