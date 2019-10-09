Nissan Motor Demotes Former Ghosn Aide Hari Nada

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. demoted a former Carlos Ghosn aide, Hari Nada, after board of directors had sought removal of the senior vice president overseeing legal matters.

The company said that it has appointed Hari Nada, who is currently senior vice president, as senior advisor overseeing special projects. He will continue to report to Yasuhiro Yamauchi, representative executive officer, acting president and chief executive officer.

Nissan said even though it has found no evidence of inappropriate involvement by Nada in the internal investigation into executive misconduct led by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and others, the change is aimed to avoid undue suspicion and to enable him to focus on important tasks for the company, such as forthcoming legal action.

The company also said Hitoshi Kawaguchi, currently executive officer, executive vice president and Chief Sustainability Officer overseeing Global External and Government Affairs, Global Communications, Corporate Services, Environment/CSR, IP Promotion, and the Corporate Management Office, will also oversee the Corporate Advisory Office, the Legal Department, Intellectual Property and the Chief Security Office. Kawaguchi will continue to report to Yasuhiro Yamauchi.

