Nissan Motor Cuts FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) stated that its consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, may differ by more than 30% from the previous financial forecast announced on February 13, due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the possible booking of a one-time loss.

On February 13, Nissan projected an operating profit of 85 billion yen and net income of 65 billion yen. Nissan may report a consolidated operating profit that is 120 billion to 130 billion yen lower and net income that is 150 billion yen to 160 billion yen lower than the February 13 forecast.

Nissan will delay its announcement on fiscal year financial results and revised midterm plan from middle of May to May 28, 2020.

