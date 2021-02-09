Nissan Motor Co. Posts Loss In 9-month; Revises Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) reported a net loss of 367.7 billion yen for the first nine months of the fiscal year compared to profit of 39.3 billion yen, previous year. On a management pro forma basis, operating loss was 40.4 billion yen, for the period.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, consolidated net revenue was 5.32 trillion yen compared to 7.51 trillion yen, last year.

For fiscal 2020, Nissan estimates a net loss of 530 billion yen, revised from prior guidance of a loss of 615 billion yen. Nissan projects sales volume to decrease by 3.6% over the previous forecast to 4,015 thousand vehicles. The company now expects net revenue of 7.70 trillion yen, revised from prior guidance of 7.94 trillion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.