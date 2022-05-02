Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed the most recent trading day at $7.90, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.88% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 17.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Nissan Motor Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nissan Motor Co. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.35 billion, down 15.28% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.79% lower. Nissan Motor Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nissan Motor Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.34.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.