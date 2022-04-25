Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $8.05, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Nissan Motor Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 105.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.35 billion, down 15.28% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.79% lower. Nissan Motor Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Nissan Motor Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.89, so we one might conclude that Nissan Motor Co. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

