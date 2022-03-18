Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $8.56, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 6.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nissan Motor Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.4 billion, down 6.73% from the prior-year quarter.

NSANY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $79.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +161.64% and +6.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.91% lower. Nissan Motor Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Nissan Motor Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.88.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NSANY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

