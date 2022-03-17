Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $8.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.86% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nissan Motor Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nissan Motor Co. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.4 billion, down 6.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $79.04 billion, which would represent changes of +161.64% and +6.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.91% lower. Nissan Motor Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nissan Motor Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.88, which means Nissan Motor Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

