Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $10.38, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nissan Motor Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.98 billion, down 10.91% from the year-ago period.

NSANY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $79.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.12% and +6.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.01% lower within the past month. Nissan Motor Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nissan Motor Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.5.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NSANY in the coming trading sessions

