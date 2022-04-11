Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $8.13, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.4% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 13.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nissan Motor Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nissan Motor Co. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 105.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.35 billion, down 15.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.03% lower within the past month. Nissan Motor Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nissan Motor Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.13, so we one might conclude that Nissan Motor Co. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

