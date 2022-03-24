Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) closed at $8.78, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nissan Motor Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nissan Motor Co. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.4 billion, down 6.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $79.04 billion, which would represent changes of +161.64% and +6.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nissan Motor Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.91% lower within the past month. Nissan Motor Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nissan Motor Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.88, which means Nissan Motor Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

